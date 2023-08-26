Tacklin' Birds

El Campo junior Bradyn Korenek (16) and La’Darian Lewis (12) chase a Gobbler running back as they try and bring him down to the ground late in the game on the road Friday night.

A lone touchdown in the third quarter kept the Ricebirds from getting shut out to start the 2023 football season.

El Campo started the game strong but ultimately fell to the Cuero Gobblers 41-7 at Gobbler Stadium on Friday night.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.