A lone touchdown in the third quarter kept the Ricebirds from getting shut out to start the 2023 football season.
El Campo started the game strong but ultimately fell to the Cuero Gobblers 41-7 at Gobbler Stadium on Friday night.
El Campo and Cuero traded stops early, with both defenses firing off the ball. On the Ricebirds’ second drive, it looked like they were going to punt on back-to-back series. However, El Campo junior Ja’Kwuan Hudlin came down with a tough reception from sophomore Ridge Spenrath between three defenders for a first down. Spenrath followed with another pass, this time on a short slant to senior Jake Samaripa. He would make a Gobbler miss on a tackle and nearly outrun the whole defense before getting dragged down inside the red zone. On the doorstep of scoring first against Cuero, El Campo went four and out, turning the ball over at the two-yard line.
“I thought our kids came to play. I thought we had good energy and we got (some stops) and moved the ball down the field (early),” Ricebird head football coach Travis Reeve said. “We just made too many mistakes tonight, but they’re correctable and we’ll get them fixed.”
Backed up in the shadow of their own endzone, the Gobblers quarterback on their first play kept the ball himself and not only nudged the ball forward, he broke free for a 60-yard run. The Gobblers went on to covert the drive into a touchdown and they would score 35 straight points.
Midway through the third quarter, the Ricebirds offense tagged the Gobblers for their only score. On the 16-yard line, El Campo junior Camdyn Phillips punched the ball up the middle of the defense for a first down on the ground. Spenrath followed with a pass over the top of the Gobbler defense to La’Darian Lewis who outran the rest of the defense, finishing off a quick strike two-play drive.
However, the hopes of a comeback were dashed quickly, with the Gobblers running the ball for a 62-yard touchdown on the first play of the ensuing drive.
While the score was lopsided, El Campo threw the ball early and often, a sharp departure from Ricebird teams of the pass. The Gobblers had a tough time with their speed over the top, just missing on a couple of other long catches during the game.
The ball bounced in the Gobbler’s favor for most of the night. One of the bigger near misses came early in the game, Cuero sailed a snap over the punter’s head forcing him to chase the ball, with El Campo defenders chasing him, he was able to get the ball and kick it safely away. Had El Campo recovered or blocked the punt, it would have set them up with good field position on the Gobbler side of the field with the game still scoreless.
El Campo in week two will play the Corpus Christi Miller Buccaneers on Friday night. Corpus Christi Miller in week one defeated Rockport-Fulton 71-7.
