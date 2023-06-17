All-Stars

The 10U All-Stars listen to a pep talk before one of their games last season.

It’s that time of year again, with summer in full swing El Campo and county youth softball and baseball players begin the all-star season with district play opening this weekend with games around the area.

Five El Campo squads, two softball and three baseball teams, will be looking to be crowned district champs. Including El Campo’s teams, Wharton County has 14 teams represented in the District 18 double-elimination tournament.

