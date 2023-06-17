It’s that time of year again, with summer in full swing El Campo and county youth softball and baseball players begin the all-star season with district play opening this weekend with games around the area.
Five El Campo squads, two softball and three baseball teams, will be looking to be crowned district champs. Including El Campo’s teams, Wharton County has 14 teams represented in the District 18 double-elimination tournament.
Five of the 14 teams county-wide will be softball teams.
In Wharton County, one team made it to state last season, with El Campo’s 12U All-Stars making it to the Texas East Championship game, but losing to Pearland. Pearland went on to the Little League World Series in Williamsport.
The 10U and 12U softball brackets will be held in El Campo.
Playing alongside El Campo in the 10U bracket are Palacios, Tidehaven, Brazos, and Boling, the district championship will be held on Wednesday and Thursday, if needed.
El Campo’s 10U plays the winner of Brazos and Boling today at 8 p.m.
El Campo will compete for the championship against Boling, Brazos, Palacios and Tidehaven in the 12U bracket. El Campo will play the winner of Tidehaven and Palacios today at 8 p.m.
The 12U district championship will held on Tuesday and Wednesday, if needed.
The 10U baseball all-stars are split into two sites, El Campo and Wharton, with 11 teams in the district. Competing in 10U are Bay City, Tidehaven, West Columbia, Palacios, Sweeny, Boling, Wharton, East Bernard, Danbury and Brazos. El Campo will play their games at home, until the district championship. El Campo plays the winner of Tidehaven and West Columbia in El Campo at 7 p.m.
The winner of the El Campo games and the games in Wharton will meet in Wharton on June 26 for a best-of-three series to decide the championship.
A season ago, only two teams made up the 11U baseball bracket, however, East Bernard is throwing their name into the mix this season and will meet the winner of El Campo and Sweeny today at 7 p.m. in East Bernard. The district championship will be held on Monday and Tuesday, if needed.
Majors baseball will also have 11 teams and is split into two sites, Palacios and Sweeny. Competing in majors are Brazos, West Columbia, Sweeny, Danbury, Tidehaven, Bay City, Van Vleck, East Bernard, Boling and Palacios. El Campo played Bay City in Palacios last night, the winner plays Palacios today at 8 p.m. The winner of the Palacios and Sweeny sites will meet in Sweeny for a best-of-three series starting June 26.
No teams in the county fielded a junior baseball team.
