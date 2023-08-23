Hut, Hut, HUTTT

Louise sophomore Conner Gonzales gets the snap from four-year senior starter Pete Glavan during the Hornets first scrimmage of the season.

It’s hard to look much better than the Louise Hornets in two scrimmages. The Hornets will now get a chance to see if their solid play will carry over to the season when they play the Danbury Panthers, a 3A school, on the road Friday night.

