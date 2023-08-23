It’s hard to look much better than the Louise Hornets in two scrimmages. The Hornets will now get a chance to see if their solid play will carry over to the season when they play the Danbury Panthers, a 3A school, on the road Friday night.
Danbury went 1-9 this past season, with their lone win coming against the Hornets in a 54-11 route. Danbury had more players and bigger linemen and the Hornets had a hard time stopping their running attack.
During Louise’s two scrimmages, their defense has looked stout, and made big plays, holding three different teams out of the endzone. The Hornet’s defense will look a little different this season, and will be using lots of pursuit to give opponents fits.
Danbury will be younger this season on offense after losing two quarterbacks and their top two running backs to graduating. The Hornet’s defense is very seasoned, with returners all over the field, including three seniors in the secondary with Jaden Brown, Holden Watson and Kyle Anderson defending passes.
The Panther’s defense allowed 31.5 points on average, while the Hornets scored 15.8 points a game.
Louise’s offense was bitten by injuries for most of last season, but this year they’ll have extra reinforcements with 30-plus players on varsity. The Hornets got a taste of head coach Manny Freeland’s offense last year when he was the offensive coordinator. Now the offense will be in year two of his scheme and healthy for game one.
While Danbury only had one win last year, the Hornets will turn some heads if they can defeat the larger school Panthers.
