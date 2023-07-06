Big Fish

El Campo's Logan Jansky holds up a fish caught recently.

From one of our best months fishing to one of our toughest, the last couple of weeks have been a grind in the area waters. Low tides and lots of southwest winds have made fishing in  Matagorda Bay challenging.

We have been getting out early and working shell in two-three feet of water and grinding out boxes of redfish and drum on live/peeled shrimp rigged about two feet under coastal corks. We have been transitioning to deeper water as the morning warms up and fishing ledges/drains/structures in local bayous for redfish as the day goes on.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.