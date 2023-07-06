From one of our best months fishing to one of our toughest, the last couple of weeks have been a grind in the area waters. Low tides and lots of southwest winds have made fishing in Matagorda Bay challenging.
We have been getting out early and working shell in two-three feet of water and grinding out boxes of redfish and drum on live/peeled shrimp rigged about two feet under coastal corks. We have been transitioning to deeper water as the morning warms up and fishing ledges/drains/structures in local bayous for redfish as the day goes on.
Trout have been hard to come by as we haven’t been able to fish our spots due to strong winds out of the southwest. Flounder giggers have been doing well when they have been able to get to shorelines and are protected from winds. The dog days of summer are hopefully on their way out soon, and when they do, I think fishing will kick off and start to pick back up. There are good summertime spots for trout when this happens are the wells and deep reefs out in West Matagorda Bay, and the surf. I also think local shorelines will start to see schooling redfish when the winds calm down, we have had a good hatch of grass shrimp/shad so look for the reds to start working soon. Tripletail will also be around when we get some calmer days, and be fun to hunt.
This report was provided by Captain Aaron Wollam of the Palacios Guide Service. You can connect with Captain Wollam at Palaciosguideservice.com.
The piers on the island are on fire for redfish, sharks and jack crevalle. Before the storm the surf was on fire from Pleasure Pier to Surfside is hot for redfish, speckle trout, pompano, jacks all on live shrimp under a popping cork, croaker on an OCTO Circle with small chatterweight. The South Jetty holding big redfish, some nice shark on the end. gulf side on fire speckled trout, sheepshead, pompano and redfish close to rocks on popping cork with live bait, free-lined shrimp, or Carolina rigged float with shrimp, or chatter weight and croaker. Channel side holding trout close to rocks popping cork with live shrimp. 61st Pier has some bulls with a few jack crevalle mixed in being caught on spoons as well as bait. The causeway and Pelican Island Bridge are holding redfish. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.
Fishing is steady in the bays for trout, redfish and gafftop along the south shorelines using live shrimp under popping cork. Wade fishing the south shorelines throwing down south lures and topwater early in the morning will land catches of trout, redfish and flounder. Harbor is good for trout, redfish, flounder, mangroves snapper and sheephead using live shrimp. Report by Captain Jake Brown, Flattie Daddy Fishing Adventures.
Redfish are great in two-four feet of water on grass flats and wind-blown shorelines on cut bait and soft plastics. Trout are great in four-six feet of water on natural colored soft plastics and live shrimp under a popping cork. Drum are good in four feet of water on dead shrimp and gulp. Report provided by Captain Damian Hubbs, Top Gun Outfitters.
