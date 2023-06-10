El Campo linemen looked to prove that they’re one of the best units in the state for the third straight year, competing in the War Zone Lineman Challenge State Qualifier in Willis Friday night after the press deadline.
Competing against 5A and 6A programs, the Ricebird big bodies in the last few years have proved to be just as strong and fast as their larger school counterparts.
Two years ago, El Campo shocked the lineman challenge held in Spring by winning the event. The Ricebird maulers in Willis last season, missed out on a second straight win, falling to host school Willis, a 6A program, by two points.
El Campo graduated all but one member of the offensive line, incoming senior center Cole Dewey. Potentially aiding El Campo linemen in the challenge this year is a strong power lifting program that has grown under offensive line coach P.J. Quinters.
Of the lineman who competed at state last season, only incoming senior Nicolas Debo and Dewey along with incoming junior Camden Phillips returned.
The Ricebirds won four events last season, the most of any school, placing first in the farmers’ walk, the big man relay, the tire flip and the obstacle course. In the fan-favorite tug-of-war to close out the lineman challenge, the Ricebirds defeated two squads, both larger schools.
El Campo went on to state and place sixth out of 17 schools in their division last year. The season before, the Ricebirds won the state championship.
With a strong showing Friday night, the Ricebirds will move on to state once again.
The state championship will be held at Hardin-Simmons University on June 24.
