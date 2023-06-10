See Me Throw

El Campo incoming junior Camden Phillips readies to toss a medicine ball behind him last year at the Willis Lineman Challenge.

El Campo linemen looked to prove that they’re one of the best units in the state for the third straight year, competing in the War Zone Lineman Challenge State Qualifier in Willis Friday night after the press deadline.

Competing against 5A and 6A programs, the Ricebird big bodies in the last few years have proved to be just as strong and fast as their larger school counterparts.

