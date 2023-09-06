Hey Mr. Get Out The Way

El Campo junior Quincy Thornton gets ready to block a Miller defender as fellow junior Ja’Kwuan Hudlin runs to the open field on a big gain last Friday night at home. The Ricebird running game will look to stay hot in week three when they go on their longest road trip of the season and take on an undefeated Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial Eagles team that went five rounds deep in the playoffs last season.

After two blowout losses, it may look like the sky is falling on the El Campo Ricebirds, but it’s too early to start panicking.

El Campo hasn’t lost to cupcakes, their schedule is filled with tough teams, and unfortunately, it doesn’t get easier in week three against Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial Eagles on the road this Friday night.

