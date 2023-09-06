After two blowout losses, it may look like the sky is falling on the El Campo Ricebirds, but it’s too early to start panicking.
El Campo hasn’t lost to cupcakes, their schedule is filled with tough teams, and unfortunately, it doesn’t get easier in week three against Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial Eagles on the road this Friday night.
Memorial went 12-3 and went five rounds deep in the 5A DI playoffs last season. Despite being from a bigger school, one of Memorial’s three losses last season was against the Ricebirds.
Veterans Memorial: 2,030.5
The Ricebirds, without star senior running back Rueben Owens II against Memorial, found a way to take down the Eagles last season. El Campo will need to find the same sort of motivation this Friday night.
While the Ricebirds dropped their second game of the year to Corpus Christi Miller Buccaneers, overall the offense and defense played better and took a step forward. However, four lost fumbles and an interception kept the defense on the field most of the night. In the first half, the Ricebirds trailed 13-7, but the turnovers kept them from finishing off drives.
Nine turnovers have haunted the Ricebirds through their first two games.
“You can’t turn the ball over. We’ve done too many things to beat ourselves,” El Campo head football coach Travis Reeve said. “You can’t win games when you make it harder on yourselves then it should have been so we’ve just got to work to clean those things up.”
The offense is still looking for a second touchdown, but the running game returned to form behind junior Ja’Kwuan Hudlin. El Campo senior La’Darian Lewis, for the second week in a row, scored the team’s lone touchdown, both coming off of catches.
El Campo senior quarterback/defensive back Oliver Miles returned to practice last week and is likely to see the field soon if not potentially this week. If added, Miles’s playmaking ability will help the Ricebirds be more dynamic on offense.
Memorial is coming into the game 2-0 with wins over Alice and New Braunfels Canyon. After graduating a lot of their offense, Memorial’s running has been muted. The Eagles averaged more than 225 yards a game on the ground, behind two 1,000-yard running backs last season, so far, they are averaging under 60 yards a game. Against Alice last week, the Eagles offense had 22 rushing yards in their 34-14 win. Memorial sophomore quarterback, Billy White III is completing 60 percent of his passes and has thrown for 431 yards and four touchdowns this season.
Despite allowing 35 to the Buccaneers, El Campo’s defense came away with turnovers behind a strong game from junior Austin Babcock single-handily took 17 points off the scoreboard, recovering a fumble in the end zone, picking off a pass in the end zone and blocking a field goal attempt.
Babcok is one of four Ricebirds with at least 10 tackles on defense, so far. Sophomore Will Rod leads the team with 16.
El Campo’s defense could be meeting the Eagles offense at just the right to time pull out a giant road win, to put the Ricebirds back on the right track, just like last season.
