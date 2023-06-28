Behind strong starts from senior Ricebird Brock Rod, El Campo finished the regular season strong, earning them several district awards and Rod one of District 25’s highest honors.
In Rod’s final season for the Ricebirds before heading off to pitch for Sam Houston State University, he was dominant from start to finish, including a stretch in which he allowed only one hit in 14 innings of work. He picked up the win against Sealy allowing one hit, tying Sealy for second place. He followed that up and no-hit Brazosport in the Ricebirds’ first-round playoff game.
“Rod was our go-to guy on the mound this year. He really grew a lot over the past four years playing for the varsity and put it all together on the mound this year,” Ricebird baseball coach Trent Popp said. “His velocity was better than it ever has been, his control was better than it ever has been, and his willingness to go compete for the team was what made him so successful throughout his career.”
Rod in 51.2 innings had a 1.62 ERA and struck out 95 batters. He likely could have been in the running for the District’s Overall MVP as well, as one of the Ricebirds’ top hitters.
“Offensively, Brock led the team in extra-base hits, triples, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, and walks. Sam Houston State really is getting a great player next year and he will be missed,” Popp said.
Rod finished his Ricebird career second and third in strikeouts in a season, according to Popp. His 95 K’s is third and last year he had 97.
El Campo senior first basemen Bryce Rasmussen and shortstop Kyle Barosh and junior Dean Poenitzsch earned first-team honors for their play this past season.
Rasmussen came up with clutch at-bats throughout the season and drew a number of walks using a discerning eye at the plate. The big lefty had a .330 batting average to go with 14 extra-base hits, he also drew 18 walks.
“Rasmussen was a great addition to the middle of our lineup. Every time we needed a big hit from him he always seemed to come through. He led the team in doubles and RBIs,” Popp said. “It will be hard to replace his production from the middle of the lineup next year. Bryce will continue his athletic career by playing football at Sam Houston State.”
Barosh did a little bit of everything for El Campo, played shortstop, pitched and was a key top-of-the-order bat, hitting close to .450. Barosh stole 21 bases and had a .422 batting average while driving in 24 Ricebirds and scoring 29 times.
“He was a staple for the Ricebirds in the leadoff spot and at shortstop these past four years. He had another great year both offensively and defensively. Any time a ball was hit in his direction you felt great about the play being made,” Popp said. “He also did a great job at the plate for us this year. His numbers don’t really show how good he was. In 102 at-bats, he only struck out three times. He was a guy you could count on every time to put the ball in play. He led the team in runs scored, stolen bases, batting average and hits. The University of Houston-Victoria has a great player they will add to their roster next season.”
Poenitzsch was the number two pitcher behind Rod, and pitched lights out this past season. When he wasn’t pitching, he was throwing runners out behind the plate at catcher. The Ricebird junior had a .309 batting average to go with 10 extra-base hits, including a home run. Pitching he earned back-to-back wins over Bellville and Needville, who was undefeated in district at the time.
“He is just a great ball player. He is one of those guys that would be successful in any position on the field. He was top three on the team in every offensive category we have. Also, he was dominant on the mound for us this year finishing second in all pitching categories,” Popp said. “Having him back next year will be a huge help to the success of our ball club. He is going to be a leader both on and off the field. Looking for him to have a great year next year both at the plate and on the mound.”
Four Ricebirds earned second-team honors in sophomores pitcher Lane Schulz and third baseman James Dorotik, junior outfielder Oliver Miles and senior second baseman Konnor Ewing.
Schulz had a 1.85 ERA in 34 innings pitched. Dorotik had a .321 batting average and 11 extra-base hits, including two triples and a home run. Due to a long basketball season, Miles missed a chunk of the baseball season, but in limited time scored 11 runs and stole nine bases. Ewing had a .286 batting average, scored 12 runs and stole five bases.
Rounding out the Ricebirds honors were juniors Cameron Conrad and Cole Dewey both receiving honorable mentions.
El Campo finished the season in third place and made it to the second round, losing a close series to the number two team in the state. Head coach Jacob Clay will not return and has taken a job out of the district. El Campo has hired Jacob Hooker, from Port Neches-Groves to fill the head coach postion. Look for more in a future edition of the Leader-News.
Former El Campo graduate and Ricebird coach Elliot Babcock, earned the district coach of the year, leading Needville to a first-place finish.
MVP - Ryan Rodriguez (Neeville, senior)
Offensive MVP - Tyler Fishbeck (Bellville, senior)
Defensive MVP - Haden Wernecke (Sealy, senior)
Pitcher of the Year - Brock Rod (El Campo, senior)
Newcomer of the Year - Evan Otto (Navasota, freshman)
Coach of the Year - Elliott Bacock (Needville, district champion)
