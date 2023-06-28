It's Been A Rod Time

El Campo senior Brock Rod hurls a pitch towards the plate during a road game this past season.

Behind strong starts from senior Ricebird Brock Rod, El Campo finished the regular season strong, earning them several district awards and Rod one of District 25’s highest honors.

In Rod’s final season for the Ricebirds before heading off to pitch for Sam Houston State University, he was dominant from start to finish, including a stretch in which he allowed only one hit in 14 innings of work. He picked up the win against Sealy allowing one hit, tying Sealy for second place. He followed that up and no-hit Brazosport in the Ricebirds’ first-round playoff game.

