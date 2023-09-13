The El Campo Ladybirds will be heading into district play coming off a three-set win over West Columbia.
After a tough non-district schedule, the win was a welcome sight and a sign of progress for the young team.
“We’ve cleaned up all the little things we’ve been working on during tournament play,” Ladybird coach Brittany Oruonyehu said. “When we beat West Columbia, you definitely saw the team come together. They looked fluid and that they’re ready and prepared for district.”
El Campo has a young team this season which includes three freshmen. Despite the added youth, the team has connected pretty well this season.
“I love the energy of this team. It’s so fun to be around, it is the best. You never feel like you’re down, we’re just such a (cohesive) team this year, it’s amazing,” senior setter Kaitlyn Stephenson said following a tough four-set win over Iowa Colony earlier this season.
In district El Campo will play Needville, Navasota, Bellville, Brookshire Royal, Sealy and Wharton. Needville, Bellville and Sealy were in the top 25 in the latest state rankings.
“Our district is so tough. So that’s why we played a tough preseason to prepare us to fight for a district title,” Oruonyehu said.
The Ladybirds last season finished second in district. El Campo will play Bellville at home Friday night at 5 p.m.
