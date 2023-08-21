For the second week in a row, the Louise Hornets have been the only team to score at Hornet Stadium.
Scared-Heart Hallettsville and Woodsboro were held off the scoreboard in a tri-scrimmage last week and, Thursday night, it was Pettus falling victim to the Hornet’s stinging defensive play. All three teams made the playoffs last season.
“I don’t want to get too ahead of ourselves, but it’s one of the signs that we’re heading in the right direction,” Louise head football coach Manny Freeland said. “I’m very happy with what our coaching staff is doing and our kids have definitely bought in.”
Louise forced a couple of turnovers against Pettus and had solid tackling all night. The Hornets have more depth, which Freeland felt was key Thursday night, always having 11 fresh players running toward the ball.
During the scrimmage, Louise was able to work in more players on offense with positive results. Seniors Jaden Brown (wide receiver), Ben Blanco (running back) and Trey Drozd (running back) had all four of the touchdowns against Pettus.
“We’ve got a little bit of depth at our skill (and on defense) and we’re doing a lot of good things,” Freeland said.
While Louise has looked dominant in the preseason, the message to the team is to stay hungry and focused.
“You can’t be satisfied beating the Woodsboros, the Scared Hearts and the Pettus of the world. Our goal is to beat the Fall Citys and the Burtons of the world. We want our program to eventually be a top-10 team in the state.”
