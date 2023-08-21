Blue Star

Louise senior Holden Watson, pictured above, races down the side line en route a touchdown during the Hornets first scrimmage at Hornet Stadium.

For the second week in a row, the Louise Hornets have been the only team to score at Hornet Stadium.

Scared-Heart Hallettsville and Woodsboro were held off the scoreboard in a tri-scrimmage last week and, Thursday night, it was Pettus falling victim to the Hornet’s stinging defensive play. All three teams made the playoffs last season.

