El Campo first-year head coach Travis Reeve had to wait a few extra weeks, but the Ricebirds’ win over Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial on the road last Friday night was the 100th victory in his career.
Reeve and the Ricebirds have battled adversity this season, after opening the year with two tough losses. It was no different against Veterans Memorial, but this time they overcame and finished the game with a win,over a team that went five rounds deep in the playoffs in the largest 5A classification.
“To win 100 is pretty neat and special, but more important right now is that was number one as a Ricebird. I’m excited about the direction that we’re going and we’re going to keep working to have more more to come over the years in El Campo,” Reeve said. “This group has put in a ton of work since last Spring, all throughout the Summer and two-a-days and to see our kids experience success as a result of that work is very gratifying.”
Including El Campo, Reeve has coached at three different schools in his 12-year head coaching career. Reeve won a state championship with Cuero and won 76 games with them, he won another 23 with New Caney and Friday was his first wearing the red and white of El Campo.
“I feel very blessed and you don’t win any games, let alone 100 without great players and great coaches and I’ve been very blessed to have coached and worked alongside tremendous people at all the places I’ve been,” Reeve said.
Overall the Reeve family has 287 career wins, with his father Mark winning 186 games over 19 years, and Travis’ brother Charlie, won his first game at Victoria East earlier this season. Needing only 13 more wins between Charlie and Travis, the Reeve family could hit and potentially pass 300 wins this season.
“I hadn’t thought of it that way, but that’s pretty special. We’re a coaching family and it just seems to be a calling for us for whatever reason,” Reeve said.
Reeve’s son Blake is a running backs coach at Tyler Chapel and his daughter Ainsley is an assistant Ladybird volleyball and softball coach.
