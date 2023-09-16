Here's To 100 More In EC

First year Ricebird head coach Travis Reeve alongside his wife Destiny, celebrate his 100 career coaching win last Friday night on the road at Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial.

El Campo first-year head coach Travis Reeve had to wait a few extra weeks, but the Ricebirds’ win over Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial on the road last Friday night was the 100th victory in his career.

Reeve and the Ricebirds have battled adversity this season, after opening the year with two tough losses. It was no different against Veterans Memorial, but this time they overcame and finished the game with a win,over a team that went five rounds deep in the playoffs in the largest 5A classification.

