Down 6.5 games at one point in the season, the Houston Astros have made the long, slow crawl into first place, unseating the Texas Rangers and the Seattle Mariners.
With the postseason nearing (20 games left), the Astros are starting to return to form.
The Astros have owned the Texas Rangers in 2023, winning nine of the 13 games they’ve played against each other.
During the second game against the Rangers this past week, the Astros won and, with a Mariners loss, they grabbed the lead in the A.L. West.
Now the Astros are returning home for a six-game series against the San Diego Padres and the Oakland Athletics. While in years past the comfy confines of Minute Maid Park were normally a good thing, it’s been scary of late, with the Astros only one game above .500 at home in 2023. However, offensively, the Astros are on a roll scoring at least 12 runs in three straight games.
Jose Altuve isn’t in the mix for MVP this year because of the time he missed to start the season, but he’s been the Astros best player in the past 32 games.
Over that time, Altuve is hitting .353 and scored 33 runs, the second most in the majors.
As a team, the Astros have five hitters with a batting average higher than .300, during that stretch.
With the playoffs coming, hopefully, the offense will stay hot, even at home and they’ll continue to show why they’re considered one of the favorites to make the World Series, which would be their fifth appearance in the last seven years.
Watch out baseball, the Thanos of the major leagues is getting stronger, and the Astros are inevitable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.