Not only does El Campo have two world-ranked kickboxers, but the youth kickboxers of Warrior University turned heads as well. Three El Campo youth fighters used their kicks and punches to earn first-place titles at the U.S. Open ISKA World Martial Arts Championships held in Flordia earlier this month.
“We’ve got our system down and we know when people are ready and when they are not,” Warrior University head coach Clay Pratka said. “We’ve got a system and we know what works and the kids are training hard.”
Nicolette Alaniz, a 17-year-old, took home championships in continuous sparring and clash sparring. She also placed second in sport MMA, however, she competed in the adult division and fought against American Top Team, which has produced UFC champions. Alaniz fought well but lost via split decision.
“She pretty much controlled all of the striking, but the other girl had some good wrestling and got some takedowns,” Clay said.
Jeremy Garza competed in the 10-12 division and beat two fighters to win the sport MMA championship, on his birthday. Coach Beverly Pratka shared that Garza’s sportsmen ship was on full display.
During the match, Graza landed a kick, that finished the fight. Afterward, he was not only apologetic for his heavy kick but asked the officials if he could split the championship with the now vanquished competitor, Beverly said.
Garza competed in continuous sparring and placed third.
Esabella Quintanar won the championship in the 10-year-old division for continuous sparring. Beverly lauded Quintanar’s ability to fight through a hard hit during her fight, after a breather and some coaching, she went on to win the fight.
Makayla Smith placed in the top three in two events in the 12-year-old division, second place in clash sparring and third in continuous sparring. Barrett Pratka rounded out the team awards at worlds, placing third in clash sparring.
“Very proud of all of them. And more proud of the way they held themselves and represented the gym well. Everywhere we go we get compliments on our kids,” Beverly said.
While it will be another year until fighters can defend their titles, there might be more opportunities this year for them to compete in big fights,
“We’ve got a couple of superstars that are ready for the next level in a variety of different combat sports that we compete in,” Clay said. “We may look for some bigger opportunities outside of (kickboxing). There are a lot of youth MMA organizations coming up. Because we’ve got kids doing so well, I’m not content on waiting until next year.”
