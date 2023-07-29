Star Kickers

Warrior University coaches and students stand with their world championship trophies won earlier this month. Pictured back row (l-r) coach Gunnar Davis, coach Jessica Rogers, Makayla Smith, Nicolette Alaniz, coach Beverly Pratka and head coach Clay Pratka. Front row Jeremy Garza, Esabella Quintanar and Barrett Pratka.

Not only does El Campo have two world-ranked kickboxers, but the youth kickboxers of Warrior University turned heads as well. Three El Campo youth fighters used their kicks and punches to earn first-place titles at the U.S. Open ISKA World Martial Arts Championships held in Flordia earlier this month.

“We’ve got our system down and we know when people are ready and when they are not,” Warrior University head coach Clay Pratka said. “We’ve got a system and we know what works and the kids are training hard.”

