The Louise Hornets took revenge on the Danbury Panthers Friday night on the road, shutting them out, after losing to them by 43 points just a season ago.
The larger school Panthers had little answer for the smaller Hornets as they picked up the 26-0 road win.
“We came out and executed well, especially in the first half,” Hornets head coach Manny Freeland said. “I try not to think negatively, but we’ve got to clean up the mistakes. We’re still in the, do we belong here phase, but we’re heading in the right direction.”
It was senior night for the Hornets with all four of their scores coming from three seniors. Running back/wide receiver Tayveon Kimble caught and ran for a score and Ben Blanco and Trey Drozd ran for two more touchdowns. Freeland credited the Louise offensive line, for opening big holes throughout the game.
The Hornets defense was strong and kept the Panthers from putting together offensive drives. The Panthers failed to make the red zone once during the night.
“We executed well and we did a (great) job, I don’t think they even got a 100-yards,” Freeland said. “I’m very happy with the defense.”
The Hornets will be on the road again in week two win they face the Bloomington Bobcats. Bloomington in week one beat Woodsboro 44-6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.