DEFENSE

The Louise Hornets’ defense lays a hard hit on a Woodsboro running back during a scrimmage earlier this season.

The Louise Hornets took revenge on the Danbury Panthers Friday night on the road, shutting them out, after losing to them by 43 points just a season ago.

The larger school Panthers had little answer for the smaller Hornets as they picked up the 26-0 road win.

