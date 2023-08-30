El Campo is everywhere

However, while doing a deal with a random stranger, a guy online in a sports card Facebook group I belong to, I gave my shipping address and he was like wait, I used to be from Hungerford. My response was “No way, that’s crazy,” especially given the guy’s address was in North Texas.

El Campo, America, is less than 15,000 people, but it doesn’t matter how far you go from The Pearl Of The Prairie you will always run into people with roots in the area.

In my case, it was in the random university of the World Wide Internet.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.