El Campo, America, is less than 15,000 people, but it doesn’t matter how far you go from The Pearl Of The Prairie you will always run into people with roots in the area.
In my case, it was in the random university of the World Wide Internet.
I have been buying some football and baseball cards recently. Some people flip houses, in my spare time, I’ve been flipping cards as a way to make a little bit of extra money and to just see what people have. It’s always really fun to take a look at people’s collections, one of the big reasons why I frequent the local card shop in town, also I always try and shop local.
However, while doing a deal with a random stranger, a guy online in a sports card Facebook group I belong to, I gave my shipping address and he was like wait, I used to be from Hungerford. My response was “No way, that’s crazy,” especially given the guy’s address was in North Texas.
He went on to tell me, his mom works at the Walmart in town and his dad was a volunteer firefighter in the area. What a crazy small world. We went on to realize that we even shared a few Facebook connections.
The random person was Kenny Marak, a nice guy and a great deal maker.
No matter where you go, in the real world or even on the world wide web, don’t be shocked if you come across another person who’s lived in El Campo, has family here, or can trace their roots back to the area.
If you remember the 90s game of six-degrees of Kevin Bacon where people tried to trace their path to the famous actor in less than six people, that same game can be played with people of El Campo.
I believe, despite how small El Campo is, you could pick any point on the globe and in less than six people you can trace roots back to El Campo.
