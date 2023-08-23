Courtney Sladek
It is not just back-to-school time, in the city, we’re nearing deadlines for the adoption of our annual budget and tax rate. As we move into September, the city council makes important decisions that affect the tax bills you receive in November. They don’t take this process lightly, and there are several meetings and discussions that lead to their decisions.

As a taxpayer myself, and as a consumer, I (and certainly all council members), recognize the need to keep costs under control. The staff has made every effort we can to prevent increases in water and sewer rates, as well as plan to use our fund balance (our savings) to make large one-time purchases for equipment and repairs.

