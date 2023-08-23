It is not just back-to-school time, in the city, we’re nearing deadlines for the adoption of our annual budget and tax rate. As we move into September, the city council makes important decisions that affect the tax bills you receive in November. They don’t take this process lightly, and there are several meetings and discussions that lead to their decisions.
As a taxpayer myself, and as a consumer, I (and certainly all council members), recognize the need to keep costs under control. The staff has made every effort we can to prevent increases in water and sewer rates, as well as plan to use our fund balance (our savings) to make large one-time purchases for equipment and repairs.
This year, staff recommended a focus on recruitment and retention of staffing when drafting the budget. Due to sales tax dipping at the beginning of the year, staff were concerned that a tax rate increase would be needed to support the proposed budget.
The city council had the following factors to consider while deciding where to set the tax rate ceiling (the highest the rate could be set at, but not necessarily the rate homeowners will ultimately pay):
Outside Agency Funding: For decades the city has been funding non-profits such as the Boys & Girls Club, El Campo Little League, the Heritage Center and others. Last year, the city included funding in the budget for the After School Activities Program.
This year, after staff suggested reducing the amount provided to the agencies (as a direct response to a need to raise the tax rate), the council ultimately decided not to fund those agencies. This will result in a lower proposed tax rate.
Pay Adjustments: Raises can be contentious, and the city recognizes the need to pay staffing to not only recruit but retain. Staff initially requested pay raises to remain competitive ($1 an hour more for public works staff, $7.000 more base pay for police, to name a few) due to unknown property values and other uncertainties.
After receiving the values and gauging the ability to increase the wages even more ($2 an hour more for public works and $10,000 for police), council approved the higher wage increases. The request to increase wages was a response to increasing wages in not only the area but in all industries.
Tax Rate: Perhaps this is the most important of all. The previous two items are instrumental in determining the rate. The city has received its No New Revenue Rate (the tax rate that will yield the same dollar amount as last year’s rate), which is $0.44421.
Any rate above the No New Revenue Rate is considered a tax increase. The Voter Approval Rate is $0.55101, going above this rate could trigger an election.
Staff recommended, and council approved, setting the ceiling of the tax rate at $0.51000.
While higher than the No New Revenue Rate, both staff and council have no intention of approving a rate this high but feel the need to allow room for the unknowns: health insurance costs for the workforce and sales tax revenue as we close out the year. The message was clear from the council to keep this rate as low as possible and make every effort we can to avoid a tax increase.
City staff will continue to put pen to paper to make every effort we can to notch that tax rate down to the No New Revenue Rate.
As we move into the next month, we’ll be able to forecast with confidence where that rate can fall on the spectrum. We’ll be anxiously waiting for the September sales tax receipts to provide a final recommendation.
All of us will be paying the same rate as any other taxpayer once the final vote is taken and understand finances are tight this year. Keeping the best possible employees working for the city, however, is vital to ensuring El Campo remain a shining example of small town life.
