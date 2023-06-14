Faith stronger than cartoon
Faith stronger than cartoon
Last week I read a letter to the editor that (ticked) me off. The catholic cartoon was in no way offensive.
To think what our Good Lord did on the cross for our sins would be lessened by a cartoon is ridiculous. This just goes to show that some Catholics find offenses against Mary as offenses against our Good Lord, and what does that say about their faith in the Trinity?
I, for one, think that my faith in The Lord is strong enough that a Wednesday cartoon wouldn’t rattle it. Mrs. Terrell and others should consider sitting in the pews more than writing letters.
Instead of listening for offense, listen for the whisper of God in the tornado of the world. 1 Kings 19-11:12. If your priest can’t teach you the difference between God and the world, then you should be in a different church. Maybe your walk with God would be stronger. Put on your armor of God sister, and take up your cross and bear it. Ephesians 6:10-11. Matthew 16:24-26.
Penny Clark
In regard to the cartoon of the Blessed Virgin Mary and Tina Turner, my husband and I also were shocked that our local paper would run such a thing.
We thought it was very tacky and inappropriate. We certainly hope whoever edits these cartoons has the decency not to run items such as this again.
Judy Sulak
Editor’s note: The Leader-News thanks all who shared their views on the May 31 editorial cartoon, including those who did not want their thoughts made public. However, with this edition, which, thanks to readers, presents of two sides of the issue, the paper closes the subject in Letters to the Editor.
There are lots of other topics which to address and we hope our readers will take the opportunity to present a new one.
What do you like about what’s happening in El Campo and/or Wharton County? What do you think needs to change? Share your views at lettertoeditor@leader-news.com and see how others feel as well.
