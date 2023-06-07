Editor, the Leader-News
Can a Democrat please write a letter to the editor and name one thing the Biden administration has done that benefits America?
So far, we still have record high gas prices and Biden has almost drained America’s oil reserve. Inflation has caused everything we buy to be at record high prices. Interest rates are at decade highs.
Our electric grids are dangerously vulnerable, but Dems want all electric vehicles and no gas appliances. We have NO southern border. Six million illegal aliens (not counting the got-aways) have entered America since Biden took office. We have no idea how many terrorists are in this group.
The IRS has spent $20 million on guns since 2020. America has given Ukraine over $120 billion. The $80 billion of military equipment Biden left behind in Afghanistan is now being sold to terrorist organizations.
We still have baby formula and other food shortages. China continues to buy property inside America. China owns Smithfield which is America’s largest pork processing plant and the farms that go with it. China also has 69 percent of the world’s corn reserves, 60 percent of rice reserves and 49 percent of the wheat reserves.
Our Democratic-run big cities are unsafe to travel to. Our veterans are being kicked out of hotels in these cities to make room for illegal aliens. Shameful! These illegals are given free passes to enter our country and given a court date sometimes 10 years down the road.
We now respect a man in a dress more than the men in blue. We de-fund the police and blame guns for crimes instead of criminals. Funny how when human remains are found they are identified as male or female not some other gender.
Democrats are the ones that want vote harvesting using drop boxes, mail-in ballots and ballot collecting. If we can put serial numbers on paper money why can’t we put them on ballots?
A word of caution ... never ask a Democrat “how stupid can you get?” because they will take it as a challenge.
Earl Yackel
