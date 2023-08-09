Kudos fact-disputing letter writer
who challenged Yackel opinion
Editor, the Leader-News:
After reading “Facts in dispute on political scene” in the Letters To The Editor, Wednesday Aug. 2, I want to applaud Ernie Ondrias for hitting a grand slam, he touched all the bases.
I totally agree and a Pulitzer Peace Prize would be well deserved.
Lillian Hansen
Houston
Facts vital, Moore needs checking
Editor, the Leader-News:
Facts are very important ...Under Donald Trump the debt rose more then $6 trillion. Under Biden it has rose $3 trillion. Moore says $6 trillion.
I am so tired of people running everyone down. I want to hear solutions. I want to see solutions. And misinformation is not one.
Kindest regards,
Frank Coleman
Editor’s Note: This letter is in response to the last column by Stephen Moore.
Library: ThaNKS to all for program
Editor, the Leader-News:
Summer is winding down. School is about to start and it is time for the El Campo Branch Library to thank our wonderful community who supported our 2023 Children’s Summer Reading Program.
The library had 56 patrons, organizations and businesses who graciously donated money or reading prizes toward our summer event. Thank you for supporting your local library and promoting literacy among our young patrons. It is with their support the library was able to afford special events for the community.
During the summer months of June and July, the library had 70 programs with an attendance of 4,272 children and adults. The library was able to have a special opening summer program where our young patrons enjoyed having their faces painted, interacting with a balloon artist, and visiting various other booths stationed throughout the library.
A big “thank you” goes to H-E-B and Capt. Mark Biskup from the El Campo Police Department for setting up booths and interacting with our patrons. The library also had special educational programs, performers, toddler storytime, fun Fridays and family craft night throughout the summer. Children also enjoyed our special end-of-summer foam party outside the library where they played in the foam and had a special treat.
This summer 960 young patrons ages 6 months to age 18 enrolled in our reading clubs with 603 earning and receiving at least one donated prize from our generous sponsors!. Great job everyone!
I would also like to sincerely thank Kashara Bell, the Wharton County Extension Agent, for the Prairie View A&M University Cooperative Extension Program and Hilda Quintana a Community Outreach Specialist with the BACODA. Kashar,a did a fantastic job with her healthy cooking classes for our young adult program. Hilda helped and acquired the funds to make our family craft night program a resounding success. Thank you, ladies, for your exceptional help and support!
We would also like to acknowledge and thank our local newspaper and radio stations for promoting our activities and encouraging the public to visit their local library.
A big “thank you” also goes out to our school district administrators, school librarians and teachers who promoted our programs and encouraged their students to read this summer. Thank you for your assistance and encouragement!
Last but not least, I would like to personally thank all the parents, grandparents, etc. who brought their families to the library, signed them up for the reading clubs, attended our special events, and lent a helping hand. Thank you for taking the time out of your busy schedules to visit your local library.
This summer the library had 22,061 patrons walk through our doors and they checked out 19,240 items. Once again thank you everyone for supporting the library and our summer activities! Readers are leaders!
Sincerely,
Annette A. Balcar
Children’s librarian El Campo Branch Library
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.