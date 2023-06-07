Editor, the Leader-News:

I do not know who is responsible for submitting the cartoon of the Blessed Virgin Mary and Tina Turner in the Wednesday (May 31) edition of the Leader-News, but I was stunned when I saw it. It may appear to many that targeting Catholics and our faith is acceptable behavior today. I did not expect that from my local newspaper. However, as a Catholic, I am insulted by this display of so little respect for the Catholic faith not to mention a total lack of respect for the mother of our savior.

