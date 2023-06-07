I do not know who is responsible for submitting the cartoon of the Blessed Virgin Mary and Tina Turner in the Wednesday (May 31) edition of the Leader-News, but I was stunned when I saw it. It may appear to many that targeting Catholics and our faith is acceptable behavior today. I did not expect that from my local newspaper. However, as a Catholic, I am insulted by this display of so little respect for the Catholic faith not to mention a total lack of respect for the mother of our savior.
You might try to excuse this bizarre cartoon by claiming it appeared under Viewpoint, but I do not believe for one minute that you or someone on your staff does not screen/edit letters or articles for inappropriate content.
A public apology to all Catholics for this offensive cartoon is warranted in the next edition of the Leader-News.
Editor’s Note: Three letters were received expressing concern over a cartoon which ran in the Wednesday, May 31 edition, but only Ms. Terrell wished for the letter to be printed. One person sent a blessing which is always appreciated. As each were told and we can assure the public, the Leader-News had no intention of insulting Catholics or anyone else.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.